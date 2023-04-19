Barcelona dressing room has a feeling where Lionel Messi will end up this summer

The future of Lionel Messi is still up in the air but with rumours of a return to Barcelona increasing, the Catalan club’s dressing room have a feeling about where the World Cup winner will end up this summer.

The 35-year-old is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and at present, it doesn’t look like the Argentine will renew his deal in France.

That has prompted rumours of a return to Barcelona and it is believed that the La Liga giants are working hard to make it happen.

According to SPORT, Messi is still in contact with several of his former teammates and in private conversations he has left the possibility of a comeback open.

His teammates would be delighted with his return says the report and believe a motivated Messi will kick them on further. The Barcelona dressing room believes the Barca legend will return next season and look forward to playing with the game’s greatest-ever player.

The biggest roadblock in the way of Messi’s return is Barcelona’s current financial situation. The La Liga giants will need to decrease their wage budget and bring in a huge amount of cash in order to cooperate with financial fair play regulations.

This is what the Catalan club is working on at present, and should they get it sorted, Lionel Messi will likely return to the club where he made his name.