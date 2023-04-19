Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes transfer admission amid uncertainty over Barcelona star

Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about the rumours circulating about Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international joined Barca from Leeds United last summer, but hasn’t quite got going at the Nou Camp, and he’s also been plagued by numerous reports about his attitude.

Romano insisted this isn’t the information he’s received, however, as he stated it’s normal to see rumours like this after bad results.

However, even if Raphinha is appreciated by Barcelona manager Xavi, there could perhaps be a decision for the club to make this summer due to Financial Fair Play issues.

The Catalan giants spent vast sums on some big-name players last year, and it could mean that it’s now important for them to make sales this summer in order to balance the books.

Romano seemed to hint that this could mean Raphinha’s future will not be entirely certain, though it seems there is certainly no major issue behind the scenes as others have claimed.

“The reports circulating about Raphinha having problems at Barcelona, with issues behind the scenes at training, is not the information I have, honestly,” Romano said.

“I feel after every Barca negative game there are these kinds of rumours on players. Raphinha is appreciated by Xavi, so nothing is decided or concrete at this stage.

“Of course it’s important to say that Financial Fair Play will be crucial for Barca this summer.”

