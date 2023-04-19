Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has appeared to aim a sly criticism at the club’s ownership following their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid yesterday evening.

The Blues are now out of contention to win any trophies this season, having been easily beaten over two legs by the reigning European champions, while they’re also unlikely to be back in this competition any time soon as they face a mid-table finish this term.

Silva is clearly not happy with how things are going at Chelsea, in what has been a chaotic season full of changes at almost every level.

The club have now gone through three different managers in a single campaign, whilst overloading the squad full of signings who haven’t made much of an impact at all.

Silva now seems to be sending the message that a change of direction is needed, as he reflected on what’s gone wrong when he spoke after the loss to Madrid.

“Everybody talks too much about replacing managers. I think we, as players, must also take responsibility,” Silva said, as quoted by the Metro.

“We have had three managers this season, plus a fourth with Bruno where we failed to win. We have lost today and with Lampard we have failed to win.

“Everybody is talking about the manager but we must look at what has been done wrong and try to change.

“It has been a very difficult season and a frustrating one for me personally.

“It might have been my last match in the Champions League.

“I have only one year left on my contract and my career is reaching the end. It’s a very sad day.

“But I think we must continue working to try to win as many matches until the end of the season.”