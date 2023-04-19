Chelsea ready to part ways with big money summer signing already

Chelsea’s transfer policy since the arrival of Todd Boehly last year has been chaotic and with the Blues’ squad currently being overloaded, the West London club will need to part ways with several stars in the summer.

One of Chelsea’s most criticised signings last summer was the arrival of Marc Cucurella, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton for a massive £60m. It is fair to say that the move has not worked out and that the left-back has been poor for the Blues this season.

Now, according to Todofichajes, the London club are ready to part ways with the Spanish star already and Atletico Madrid are one club interested in taking the 24-year-old off of Chelsea’s hands.

According to the report, Chelsea will use Cucurella to lower the transfer fee of Joao Felix who is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge. Atletico values the Spanish star around the €35m/€40m mark, whilst the La Liga giants want €60m for Felix.

The Madrid club believe they can bring the best out of Cucurella and help him rediscover the form he showed at both Brighton and Getafe.

Todofichajes states that both clubs have agreed to sit down and talk about both deals ahead of the summer transfer window.