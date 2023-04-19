Chelsea ready to pounce if Atletico Madrid decide to sell key star

Chelsea are reportedly very interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak should the La Liga giants decide to sell the goalkeeper in the summer.

The 30-year-old has a contract at the Metropolitano until 2024 and if they are undecided about his continuation at the club, this summer would be the time to sell him.

The Slovenia international is one of the best goalkeepers in the world but according to Todofichajes, Atletico’s reason for selling the shot-stopper would be a financial decision, not a sporting one as the Madrid club are said to need the cash.

Should Oblak leave, one of the La Liga club’s targets to replace him is Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic.

Chelsea are one club interested in Oblak as the futures of Kepa and Mendy at the Blues are still up in the air. The Atletico goalkeeper would be an upgrade on both, but it would be of interest to the next manager of the London club to try and get the best out of the Senegal goalkeeper already at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham could be another club that might have an interest in the 30-year-old should he become available this summer as the North London club are looking to move on from Hugo Lloris.