‘Definitely feeling the pressure’ – West Ham star reveals the reason why Arsenal have stuttered in last two games

There are only a handful of Premier League games left to play and Arsenal are within touching distance of getting their hands on the trophy, however, it seems that the pressure is getting to them after recent results and Man City are now breathing down their necks.

Pep Guardiola will know that if his side are able to beat Arsenal next Wednesday and win their game in hand over the Gunners, that they will have the destiny of the 2022/23 season’s title back in their own hands.

The Catalan has never seemingly needed an incentive to motivate his players, but that’s an obvious one as Arsenal continue to stutter.

In their last two games, Mikel Arteta’s side have raced into two-goal leads but have then squandered them before the end of the match.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio, speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, believes he knows the reason why there’s been a dip in the Hammers recent form.

“I heard this from someone that works at Arsenal. All season they’ve been concentrating on themselves, just playing how they play. They’ve been playing so well,” he said.

“But last week, when they drew with Liverpool, and City got that bit closer, it was the first time all season that this person – I’m not going to say who the person is – heard players start talking about City and how well City’s been playing.

“So they are definitely feeling the pressure from City chasing them.”

Arteta will also be aware that if he can get a result from his old employers in what will arguably be the most pressurised atmosphere of the season for the visitors, the Gunners will still be in the box seat.

It’s a question of going back to basics and doing the simple things well for Arsenal. The things that have held them in good stead right up until the past couple of weeks.

If the players continue to concentrate on what’s happening elsewhere, they’ve only got themselves to blame for that loss of focus.