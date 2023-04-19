‘Expectation’ that Crystal Palace will make move for Brazilian U20 international

Whatever Roy Hodgson’s secret is at Crystal Palace, it appears to be working wonders for the Selhurst Park outfit who have won three in three since he was parachuted back into the club at the expense of Patrick Vieira.

Prior to the Frenchman’s dismissal, the Eagles hadn’t won a single game in 2023 per WhoScored, and if nothing else, Hodgson has put himself in the frame for the permanent job again if he, and the club, decide that’s the best course of action.

Whether or not the 75-year-old remains in charge, it appears that the south Londoners will make a summer move for a Brazilian U20 international star.

Matheus França currently plies his trade for Flamengo, and according to Globo Esporte, the Palace link has surfaced because co-owner, John Textor, also has a stake in the Brazilian club and it appears that a switch to south London is seen as a good entry point for the player into European football.

It’s unlikely that he would get straight into the Premier League side’s starting XI, however, given that in three seasons at the Brazilian outfit, he’s made just 20 appearances (via WhoScored) of which 13 were as a sub.

In a cumulative 770 minutes of football he’s managed just four goals with no assists and, with respect, that is below the standard required in the English top-flight.

That doesn’t appear to have fazed Palace, however, as Globo Esporte note that the club will have a representative at Wednesday night’s game between Flamengo and Ñublense and a proposal for the player is expected.

They may have to move quickly as Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle have apparently already had offers of up to €20m turned down.