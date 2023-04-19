Fabrizio Romano says rumoured Arsenal transfer target is one to watch this summer

Arsenal have been linked with Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu recently, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is interest from Premier League clubs.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that Kokcu is an interesting talent who could be one to watch this summer as English teams have scouted him, though he didn’t name any specific names.

The Turkey international has long looked like a promising young talent, and he’s now starting to perform really consistently in the Eredivisie, showing that he could be good enough to make the step up to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

Arsenal have been linked with Kokcu in a recent report from the Sun, and one imagines the 22-year-old could surely add some quality to their ageing midfield.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Gunners will make him a priority this summer, or if there are other Premier League clubs showing a stronger interest in him at the moment.

“Orkun Kokcu is having a fine season and has been scouted by Premier League and Ligue 1 clubs, though there are no official bids at this stage. For sure he’s a super interesting player and one to watch in the summer as things could happen there,” Romano said.

