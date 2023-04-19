Former Chelsea star says Blues have to ‘offload at least 10 players’ if they want success next season

It looks like there will be quite the rebuilding job at Chelsea over the summer which is incredible when you think about it.

Not a year since €611m/£540m worth of players were signed (per transfermarkt) and a new manager in Graham Potter installed, it’ll be all change again at Stamford Bridge.

Owner Todd Boehly has already made a rod for his own back in replacing Potter with interim manager, Frank Lampard, only to see the former midfielder fail dismally in the role thus far.

With far too many players in their first team squad too – 32 according to transfermarkt – there needs to be a huge overhaul.

Not only because managers clearly can’t work with that many players when they can only pick 11 each week plus subs, but because it will also save Boehly a tonne of money which may ensure the club stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

Former Chelsea star, Joe Cole, has also suggested that the Blues need to have a huge clear out in the summer.

“It helped Antonio Conte’s team. Chelsea finished 10th and then won the league after Conte came in,” he said on the BT Sport broadcast, quoted by The Sun, when asked if not being in Europe next season could be a blessing.

“I’m not saying I think Chelsea are going to win the league next season – there’s more than enough strong teams above them – but without a doubt it will help the team.

“But it will only help if Chelsea offload at least 10 players. I think at least 10 players need to be trimmed from the squad.”

What Boehly needs to understand quickly is that he can’t make his ownership of the club all about him. Roman Abramovich almost always stayed in the background, allowing appointed club staff to take care of business.

?? "We're going to win 3-0!" ? Todd Boehly sends a message to Chelsea fans ahead of tonight's clash with Real Madrid… ? pic.twitter.com/1HplufULp2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2023

Boehly’s claim that Chelsea were going to beat Real Madrid 3-0 in their Champions League first leg arguably made him and his club a laughing stock.

All he appears to want to do at the moment is get front and centre of every developing media story about his club and that’s surely going to harm Chelsea in the long run.