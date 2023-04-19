“I don’t see his signing as feasible” – La Liga chief risks Barcelona wrath again after Messi admission

It would be the homecoming to end all others, but if what La Liga chief, Javier Tebas, has to say about Lionel Messi joining Barcelona comes to pass, it’s a move destined not to happen.

Given that the Argentinian remains one of, if not the best player in the world, and will surely be the favourite for another Ballon d’Or after dragging La Albiceleste to their third World Cup triumph, one might expect that Tebas would try and pull a few strings to ensure Messi is back in La Liga next season.

After all, it wouldn’t just be the Catalan club that would benefit from his hire, but the league more generally, both from the perspective or marketing worldwide and getting supporters of all clubs through the turnstiles.

That, clearly, isn’t part of Tebas’ agenda.

He was speaking at a La Liga assembly and whilst he didn’t slam the door firmly shut, nor was he encouraging towards his old sparring partner, Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

“Barca must take many financial measures to undertake Messi’s registration. They need a lot of effort to make it happen,” he was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account.

“Today I don’t see his signing as feasible. But there’s a lot of time left, Barca can still make moves to get Leo.

“We are still awaiting a feasibility plan from Barcelona. They need a big effort to make it happen. They can sell players, for sure – but they still have some players to register too.”

It’s clear that Barcelona are interested in bringing Messi back to the Camp Nou with a report from Mundo Deportivo suggesting that his homecoming could be worth as much as a quarter of their income next season.

However, there’s been consistent back and forth between Laporta and Tebas which does neither organisation any favours.

“Javier Tebas has to remember that he is representing La Liga, not himself. He has blatantly lied with his statements,” Laporta said during his recent presentation on the so called ‘Negreria case,’ (streamed live on Barça TV+ with quotes obtained by Barca Universal).

It’s just one example of a strained relationship, and the next few months will arguably see a few more twists and turns before we’ll find out where Messi will ply his trade next season.