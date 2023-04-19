“I no longer recognise my club” – Didier Drogba slams Todd Boehly and his style of ownership at Chelsea

Things appear to be going from bad to worse on and off the pitch for Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, and now club legend, Didier Drogba, has added his two penneth claiming that he no longer recognises his old club.

Ever since Boehly rolled into town he has made sure that he’s front and centre.

Whether that be in terms of transfer deals to blow every other club out of the water – the British record capture of Enzo Fernandez at £106.8m per The Guardian (subscription required) is a case in point – or being filmed suggesting the Blues will beat Real Madrid 3-0, the American’s style has changed the face of the west Londoners and Drogba doesn’t like it one bit.

?? "We're going to win 3-0!" ? Todd Boehly sends a message to Chelsea fans ahead of tonight's clash with Real Madrid… ? pic.twitter.com/1HplufULp2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2023

“I knew this club with a certain class during the [Roman] Abramovich era, but today I find it lacking,” he said on Canal+ (quotes obtained by The Telegraph – subscription required).

“It’s very hard for me to see how they got rid of certain people.

“They should go back to the principles and values they had. I no longer recognise my club.”

Heaping such pressure on Frank Lampard and his charges is hardly going to help Boehly’s cause either.

After unceremoniously dumping Graham Potter and parachuting in Frank Lampard for the remaining few games of the season, the American surely thought that bringing back another club legend would quieten any dissenting voices at Stamford Bridge.

Clearly not having done his due diligence, or else he would’ve known that Lampard wasn’t the right man for the job at this time or any time, Boehly now finds his club out of the Champions League and only having scored one goal in four defeats from four games since the former midfielder was asked to save the day.

It’s a chaotic mess and Drogba surely won’t be alone with his thoughts on the matter.