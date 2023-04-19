Julian Nagelsmann strongly warned against taking the Chelsea job because of Todd Boehly

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has been warned against taking the Chelsea job because of the presence of Todd Boehly.

Speaking to Bild, former Germany player Matthias Sammer has made it clear he does not believe Nagelsmann should be accepting an approach from Chelsea at this moment in time because of the presence of the “clueless” Boehly, who seems to want to be too involved.

Nagelsmann has long been highly regarded in the game, having done some fine work at RB Leipzig in particular, though he recently left his position at Bayern after a difficult spell this season.

It now seems that the German tactician is a strong candidate for the Chelsea job, as per the Telegraph and others, but could he perhaps do well to listen to Sammer and turn the Blues down?

This seems like far from an ideal time to be taking the Chelsea job, and it could end up harming Nagelsmann’s reputation if things go as badly for him as they did for Graham Potter.

“With the structure: I would clearly advise him against it,” Sammer said of the Nagelsmann and Chelsea links.

“There is unrest coming from the leadership, from someone who wants to influence but who doesn’t seem to have a clue. That will always have some influence.”