Leeds United have been linked with the move for the Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old winger is being linked with a move to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can agree on a deal with the Spanish club for the talented young winger.

Abde is currently on loan at Spanish club Osasuna and he has impressed with his performances. He will be hoping to play regularly next season and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona are ready to cash in on him permanently. It is evident that they will not be able to provide him with the minutes.

Meanwhile, Leeds fan and YouTuber Conor McGilligan has now slammed the club’s interest in the 21-year-old Moroccan winger. Speaking on the One Leeds YouTube channel, McGilligan revealed that the interest in the 21-year-old winger is baffling and Leeds must look to address the major weaknesses in the squad.

“It comes back to recruitment, doesn’t it? The recruitment which has been shambolic. The profiles of players have been shambolic. “I’m reading today, from a very two very decent sources as well – and I followed up the questions about it, and I’m not going to say on here who it was – but Leeds are looking at another winger, apparently, bringing him in already. Another winger…”

There is no doubt that the Whites could use more depth in the attack, but they have far more pressing needs right now. Bringing in quality defenders and a midfield controller should be a top priority for Leeds at the end of the season.

The Whites have had a dismal campaign so far and they find themselves struggling for survival in the top flight.

If they manage to secure safety this season, they should look to use the summer transfer window to plug the gaps in the squad instead of bringing in luxury additions.