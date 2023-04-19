Liverpool summer signing expected to leave after just one season

Liverpool flop Fabio Carvalho could reportedly be on his way out of Anfield after just one season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, the transfer news expert explained that there could be several changes in the Liverpool midfield this summer, with some big names likely to leave.

Both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were mentioned, and this will hardly come as a surprise due to them both being out of contract at the end of the season.

However, it seems Carvalho’s stay at Liverpool is also going to be a short one, with Romano surprisingly claiming that the 20-year-old’s future needs clarifying as he has hardly played for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

“Fabio Carvalho I am told is also leaving. We have to see what solution they will find but he is young and he is never playing so it is important to clarify these things,” Romano said.

It will be interesting to see if Carvalho only leaves on loan or if he is sold permanently, but it’s quite a surprise to see how quickly the Portugal Under-21 international has fallen since joining from Fulham, where he looked an outstanding prospect.