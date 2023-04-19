Exclusive: Manager will take time before deciding between Chelsea and Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Luis Enrique as he’s linked with the jobs at both Chelsea and Tottenham.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that Enrique has always been on Spurs’ radar as an option, but that he will take his time before deciding whether to join them or their London rivals.

It isn’t clear at the moment if either club is leading the race for Enrique, or if he’s even the top candidate for them, with Romano also mentioning highly-rated young Burnley coach Vincent Kompany as someone Tottenham appreciate.

Enrique is experienced and has shown he can deliver big trophies, but managing in a fiercely competitive Premier League will be very different from inheriting a great Barcelona side that boasted Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar up front.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops, but it seems we shouldn’t necessarily expect any major updates that soon.

“Luis Enrique has always been one of the coaches appreciated by Spurs; he’s also in the list at Chelsea but he’s taking his time before making any decision, and same for the clubs,” Romano said.

“Vincent Kompany is also a coach that Tottenham appreciate but again, no decision has been made yet and it’s not that close yet.”