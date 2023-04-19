Manchester City prepare new contract for Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola deal secures his future

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is reportedly set to be offered a new contract after a release clause that had been in his deal was removed due to it being tied to Pep Guardiola’s future.

The Norway international previously had a release clause that would have become active in 2024, but now the Athletic report that that clause is no longer there with the recent extension of Guardiola’s contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has been sensational since moving to City from Borussia Dortmund last summer, scoring 47 goals in 40 games in all competitions to have the team dreaming of a potential treble victory.

It seems inevitable that other top clubs around Europe will be keeping an eye on Haaland with stats like that, but it now looks like City are in a stronger position to secure his future.

The Athletic now claim MCFC will offer the 22-year-old a new contract, so it will be interesting to see if that also ends up including any clauses.

It was a major statement signing by City to bring an elite performer like Haaland to the club, but now keeping him for the long term will be the test.