Man United get huge triple boost ahead of tough Europa League return at Sevilla

After letting Sevilla back into their Europa League tie last week despite holding a two-goal lead with 10 minutes left at Old Trafford, Manchester United head to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with it all to do.

The Andalusians haven’t been at their best domestically this season and currently find themselves down in 13th place in the Spanish top-flight, however, as so often before, European exploits give them the chance to play with a little more freedom.

It’s a competition that they love too, given that Sevilla have won the trophy on no less than six occasions since 2006, per World Football.

Erik ten Hag will know that his side will need to be at their best to qualify for the semi final, particularly given that Bruno Fernandes is suspended for the match after picking up a yellow card in the first leg.

Fortunately for the Dutchman, it appears that the footballing Gods are smiling on him, after it was revealed that three of his top stars will form part of the 21-man squad for the match.

Rashford, Sabitzer and Shaw all travel to Seville as part of 21-man @ManUtd squad. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 19, 2023

BBC Sport journalist, Simon Stone, tweeted that Marcus Rashford, Marcel Sabitzer and Luke Shaw will all travel to Spain, though it isn’t clear at this stage how much of a part they will play.

United showed for the most part of their first leg, that they are more than capable of keeping the Andalusians at bay, however, just switching off for a second or two can have catastrophic consequences.

They can’t afford to make the same mistakes again on Thursday.