Manchester United add Liverpool transfer target to their shortlist for important position

Manchester United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the signing of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes ahead of this summer.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive first season in the Premier League since his move from Sporting Lisbon, and it’s not too surprising to see that big clubs are now being linked with him.

Liverpool have been named as admirers of Nunes by CaughtOffside columnists Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs in recent times, and it now seems the Reds could face competition for his signature.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd have added Nunes to their list of midfield targets for the summer, with Erik ten Hag supposedly eager to improve in that area of his squad.

The Portugal international looks a superb all-rounder with great quality and intelligence, so he’d surely give the Red Devils an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Fred.

Nunes could also be more of a long-term option than Christian Eriksen, while it remains to be seen if loan signing Marcel Sabitzer will stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of this campaign.

United could also do well to beat LFC to this important signing, with Jurgen Klopp also desperately in need of improvements on his current midfield options.