Arsenal will have scouts present at game tonight as they rival Liverpool for potential transfer

Arsenal will reportedly have scouts present tonight as Flamengo take on Nublense, with the Gunners keen to keep tabs on exciting young midfielder Matheus Franca.

The north London giants are the latest team to be linked with Franca, with Liverpool and Newcastle United also among his admirers, according to Torcedores.

Arsenal are said to be planning to send Jonathan Vidalle to the game, with this particular scout in charge of watching talents for the Gunners in South American countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Franca looks well worth getting a closer look at, so it will be interesting if AFC end up stepping up their interest if he can impress them this evening.

Liverpool will surely also be seen as a tempting destination for the 19-year-old if he does end up looking for a move to the Premier League in the near future.

The Reds might be at a disadvantage, however, if they can’t offer Champions League football next season, with Arsenal almost certain now to be back in Europe’s top club competition once again after an eight-year wait.