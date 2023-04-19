Newcastle to compete with Tottenham for 23-year-old Bundesliga ace

Newcastle, United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Denmark midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

The 23-year-old midfielder has done quite well for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and his performances have caught the attention of the two Premier League clubs as per Ekstra Bladet (h/t SportWitness)

Newcastle need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park at the 23-year-old Bundesliga is could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. Lindstrom will add creativity and goals to the Newcastle midfield. The Magpies have been linked with a number of similar players like James Maddison.

Apparently, the midfielder is valued at €35-40 million and Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to afford him. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to add more craft and goals to their midfield as well. It remains to be seen whether the North London side can compete with Newcastle and secure the 23-year-old’s signature.

Newcastle certainly have more financial resources compared to Tottenham and they are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification as well. The 23-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining a Champions League club. Tottenham must look to ensure that they secure a top-four finish this season.

Lindstrom has nine goals and four assists to his name across all competitions and he could develop into a quality long-term acquisition for the two English clubs.

Both clubs would represent an exciting opportunity for him, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.