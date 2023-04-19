Premier League club hope Man United interest creates bidding war for Liverpool target

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Wolves are expecting bids for midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer with several of Europe’s biggest clubs interested in the 24-year-old talent. 

Wolves won the race for the Portuguese star last summer paying Sporting CP £42.2m for his services but some of Europe’s biggest clubs had been tracking him before he made the move to Molineux.

Therefore, despite not having as big an impact as he would have liked at Wolves this season, this previous interest in Nunes will likely resurface this summer.

Liverpool have long been linked to the 24-year-old and the Portugal star is one of several names on their transfer list heading into the upcoming window. According to Football Insider, Man United have now joined the race and Wolves hope that the Red Devils’ arrival will create a bidding war for the midfielder.

Matheus Nunes is wanted by Liverpool and Man United
More Stories / Latest News
Man United get huge triple boost ahead of tough Europa League return at Sevilla
Barcelona dressing room has a feeling where Lionel Messi will end up this summer
“I no longer recognise my club” – Didier Drogba slams Todd Boehly and his style of ownership at Chelsea

In addition to these two clubs, Relevo says that both Newcastle and Barcelona also have an eye on the 24-year-old’s situation at Wolves and would also be prepared to make a move this summer.

Wolves are said to want to land a club-record fee for the midfielder and a fee of £50m is said to be enough to lure him away from Molineux this season.

More Stories Matheus Nunes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.