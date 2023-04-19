Despite widespread reports suggesting that Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson believes that the Premier League giants are still in with a chance of landing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Wilson spoke about the situation on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, suggesting that Liverpool may simply be playing “football politics” by appearing to lose interest in Bellingham in the hope that his price tag may decrease.

He said:

“Let’s be serious, they’re saying they’re pulling out because they want the fee to reduce. It’s football politics. It’s standard. Act like you’re not interested about something and all of a sudden it’s like: ‘no, no, no, we want you’.” “Liverpool’s a top football club, so you should be optimistic about getting anyone in your door.”

Liverpool fans have been led to believe that the owners had not spent on midfielders in recent transfer windows because they were saving for the Dortmund star this year. And hence, the reports that the club has abandoned their pursuit of the highly-rated midfielder has not been taken well by the Anfield faithful.

The latest developments have led to a shift in speculation, with Liverpool now being linked with other midfield targets such as Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch. However, Callum Wilson still remains hopeful.

Meanwhile, Bellingham is sure to have no shortage of suitors if Liverpool don’t pursue him, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Manchester United all believed to be interested in signing him.