AC Milan forward Rafael Leao couldn’t quite seem to get to grips with Jamie Carragher’s strong Liverpudlian accent as the pundit quizzed him about the prospect of playing Inter Milan in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Leao was in superb form for Milan as they overcame Napoli in the Champions League quarter-finals, but the Portugal international is perhaps not that familiar with thick Scouse accents…

? This interview with @RafaeLeao7, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher is just brilliant ????pic.twitter.com/7IyZPJfLWm — SempreMilan ? (@SempreMilanCom) April 18, 2023

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

The rest of the studio cracked up, and Carragher joked that most of his own colleagues can’t understand him either.