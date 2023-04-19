Video: AC Milan’s Rafael Leao can’t understand Jamie Carragher’s accent in hilarious exchange

Liverpool FC
Posted by

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao couldn’t quite seem to get to grips with Jamie Carragher’s strong Liverpudlian accent as the pundit quizzed him about the prospect of playing Inter Milan in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Leao was in superb form for Milan as they overcame Napoli in the Champions League quarter-finals, but the Portugal international is perhaps not that familiar with thick Scouse accents…

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City prepare new contract for Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola deal secures his future
£80m star focused on potential Arsenal transfer but Newcastle could get welcome boost
Leeds slammed for their interest in 21-year-old Barcelona winger

The rest of the studio cracked up, and Carragher joked that most of his own colleagues can’t understand him either.

More Stories Jamie Carragher Rafael Leao

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.