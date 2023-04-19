Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Sadio Mane’s Bayern Munich future

There will be no decisions made on Sadio Mane’s future at Bayern Munich just yet, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Senegal international was a star player for Liverpool for many years, but has struggled since moving to Bayern this season, and his future is now in doubt after a high-profile bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane.

Still, it seems Bayern will not be rushing into a decision on Mane, with talks with manager Thomas Tuchel to take place in the coming weeks.

The 31-year-old remains a world class talent and one imagines there’d be plenty of interested clubs if he were to move on this summer.

It’s not yet clear if that’s likely, with Romano explaining, however, that he’s sure Mane could play for pretty much any club he likes, but it remains to be seen what his feelings about his future at the Allianz Arena will be by the end of the season.

“My latest understanding on Mane’s future is that, despite rumours, no one from Bayern has any intention to make decisions on this in short term,” Romano said.

“This is something to discuss with Mane and Tuchel involved in the next weeks. I think Mane can play everywhere, he’s a top player, but it just depends on his feeling now after a difficult season.”