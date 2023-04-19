Tottenham set to open talks with highly-rated Chelsea managerial candidate

There is a strong pool of managers currently available in the world of football and with two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs on the lookout for coaches, there is a fight between the pair for the best one.

It was reported earlier today by the Telegraph, that Chelsea are narrowing down their search for their next manager, with Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim now seen as outsiders for the job at Stamford Bridge.

The two leading candidates are said to be former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann, with the West London club expected to hold further talks with the German coach soon.

With Enrique not wanted by Chelsea, this has opened up the path for Tottenham to move for the former Barcelona coach.

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham are now set to open talks with Enrique about taking over at the North London club. The 52-year-old is a manager most Spurs fans would want to come through the door as the Spanish coach plays very attacking football and is very good at developing teams.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is also said to be on Spurs’ shortlist, but it is hard to see the Man City legend leaving having guided the Clarets back to the Premier League.

Both London clubs are now beginning to close in on their next manager ahead of the summer transfer window with these next appointments being crucial to where both clubs are heading.