Video: Arsenal fans fume as new footage shows Lucas Paqueta breaking the rules during Saka’s penalty miss

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans are not happy with what they have seen in the new footage from their game against West Ham United.

The Gunners had a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game, but they squandered it, allowing the Hammers to equalise and end the game in a draw.

The biggest talking point, however, was Bukayo Saka’s missed penalty in the second half, which could have sealed the game for Arsenal.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on West Ham’s YouTube channel, Lucas Paqueta could be seen screaming Saka’s name at him during his run-up, presumably to distract him.

Watch the clip below:

 

 

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Pogba opens up about the £11m extortion plot which saw him being held at gunpoint by two armed men
Arsenal interested in Declan Rice alternative also wanted by Chelsea
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo escapes red card for a wrestling move on Al-Hilal player during 2-0 defeat

This action is illegal according to IFAB’s Law 12, and Arsenal fans have slammed the West Ham star for his unsporting behavior.

The draw means that Arsenal have now dropped four crucial points, and Manchester City are now just four points behind them with a game in hand.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Lucas Paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.