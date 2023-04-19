Video: Chelsea mascot can’t cope with seeing his heroes in the tunnel against Real Madrid

The thrill of seeing his superstar footballing heroes was all too much for one mascot in the tunnel at Stamford Bridge before the Chelsea v Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie.

As each player made their way from the dressing rooms, the young lad, out of shot for the most part, could be heard excitedly screaming their names in what turned into a high-pitched running commentary.

Some players trying to concentrate before one of their biggest games of the season couldn’t resist a smile.

It’s a day that young man will never forget.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

