Video: Haaland’s 48th goal of the season gives Man City a four goal advantage over Bayern Munich

He never ceases to disappoint, and despite having already missed a penalty in Man City’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg, Erling Haaland found the net in the second half to give Pep Guardiola’s side a four goal advantage in the tie.

Although there was still more than half an hour to go when the Norwegian found the net with his 48th goal of the season, only the most optimistic of Bavarians will believe that their side still have a chance to turnaround the match in their favour.

Haaland’s goal brings a mouth-watering semi-final against current holders, Real Madrid, a step closer.

Haaland makes amends as Man City lead in Munich ? Erling Haaland nets his twelfth Champions League goal this season as his earlier penalty miss is all but forgotten!#UCL pic.twitter.com/RUmB51wz7f — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 19, 2023

Erling Haaland punishes Bayern Munich and he has his 35th Champions League goal. ? pic.twitter.com/6HnLkAMAYn — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 19, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo