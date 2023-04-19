Video: Haaland’s 48th goal of the season gives Man City a four goal advantage over Bayern Munich

He never ceases to disappoint, and despite having already missed a penalty in Man City’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg, Erling Haaland found the net in the second half to give Pep Guardiola’s side a four goal advantage in the tie.

Although there was still more than half an hour to go when the Norwegian found the net with his 48th goal of the season, only the most optimistic of Bavarians will believe that their side still have a chance to turnaround the match in their favour.

Haaland’s goal brings a mouth-watering semi-final against current holders, Real Madrid, a step closer.

