Video: “He’s hit me” – Paul Merson’s funny reaction to Erling Haaland penalty miss

It is not often people get a chance to have a laugh at Erling Haaland’s expense, but Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson saw an opportunity on Wednesday night as the Man City star missed a penalty.

With City 3-0 up in their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich, Haaland had the chance to make it four from the penalty spot in the second leg but the striker blasted the ball over the crossbar.

Providing commentary of the match on Sky Sports, Paul Merson reacted to the penalty miss by saying: “ohhh, he’s hit me”.

Haaland made up for the miss later in the match as the striker broke the deadlock with a fine finish.