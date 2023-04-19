Video: “He’s hit me” – Paul Merson’s funny reaction to Erling Haaland penalty miss

Manchester City
Posted by

It is not often people get a chance to have a laugh at Erling Haaland’s expense, but Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson saw an opportunity on Wednesday night as the Man City star missed a penalty.

With City 3-0 up in their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich, Haaland had the chance to make it four from the penalty spot in the second leg but the striker blasted the ball over the crossbar.

Providing commentary of the match on Sky Sports, Paul Merson reacted to the penalty miss by saying: “ohhh, he’s hit me”.

Haaland made up for the miss later in the match as the striker broke the deadlock with a fine finish.

More Stories / Latest News
Big injury boost for Manchester United ahead of crucial match against Sevilla
‘Definitely feeling the pressure’ – West Ham star reveals the reason why Arsenal have stuttered in last two games
Video: Haaland’s 48th goal of the season gives Man City a four goal advantage over Bayern Munich
More Stories Erling Haaland Paul Merson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.