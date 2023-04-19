Video: Jamie Carragher had Micah Richards literally crying on live television after hilarious interaction with Rafael Leao

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards was left in stitches during the interview with AC Milan star Rafael Leao on CBS.

The Portuguese forward has been in fine form for Milan this season, and played a key role in their victory over Napoli in the Champions League.

During the interview, Jamie Carragher attempted to ask Leao about how he feels about potentially facing city rivals Inter Milan in the semi finals.

However, the AC Milan star struggled to understand Carragher’s Scouse accent. At one point, Carragher even resorted to pronouncing Inter Milan as “INTA NA-SEE-AN AR-LAY” in an attempt to make himself understood.

Thankfully, host Kate Abdo was able to repeat Carragher’s question to Leao, who understood it perfectly on the first attempt. However, the interaction left Richards struggling to control his laughter, and he burst out laughing as soon as the interview was over and was in literal tears.

Pure entertainment! Watch the interaction below (3:20 onwards) :