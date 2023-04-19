Video: Liverpool linked Nicolo Barella scores a brilliant goal to give Inter the lead

Nicolo Barella has given Inter an early lead in the second leg and have put them in a comfortable position to qualify for the semi finals.

The midfielder who is said to be on Liverpool’s radar brilliant combined with Lautaro Martinez before finishing it in style. After a quick one-two with the Argentine forward, he cut inside to his left foot sitting down the defender before curling it in the top left corner beautifully.

Inter lead 3-1 on aggregate at half time and are 45 minutes away from reaching the semi-finals where they will face their city rivals AC Milan.

