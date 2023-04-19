Video: Luis Diaz and Thiago show off insane skills during Liverpool training

The atmosphere within the Liverpool squad will be very positive this week after their 6-1 hammering of Leeds on Monday and two Reds stars showed off their skills to the group during a session on Wednesday.

Luis Diaz and Thiago, two of Liverpool’s most gifted players, were caught on camera playing a game of keep ups but they were calling each other’s touches throughout.

The pair showed off their skillsets to the Liverpool cameras with masterful control, no-look flicks and tricks seen throughout.

The pair returned to action on Monday and will be looking for more minutes during Liverpool’s match with Nottingham Forest at the weekend.