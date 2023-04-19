Video: Luis Diaz and Thiago show off insane skills during Liverpool training

The atmosphere within the Liverpool squad will be very positive this week after their 6-1 hammering of Leeds on Monday and two Reds stars showed off their skills to the group during a session on Wednesday.
Luis Diaz and Thiago, two of Liverpool’s most gifted players, were caught on camera playing a game of keep ups but they were calling each other’s touches throughout.
The pair showed off their skillsets to the Liverpool cameras with masterful control, no-look flicks and tricks seen throughout.
The pair returned to action on Monday and will be looking for more minutes during Liverpool’s match with Nottingham Forest at the weekend.
Call out touches with @LuisFDiaz19 and @Thiago6 ? pic.twitter.com/R0R2sko35T
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 19, 2023