Video: Thibaut Courtois spotted mocking Chelsea fans who were booing him all game

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was seen mocking Chelsea fans with a cheeky gesture after coming up with an extraordinary save.

Courtois left Stamford Bridge on a free transfer to join Real Madrid after refusing to sign a new contract, where he has established himself as one of the world’s top goalkeepers.

Chelsea fans have not forgiven him for the manner of his departure, and he has become somewhat of a villain whenever the two sides meet.

And it was the same case when the two sides met for the second leg of the Champions League tie.

He was booed relentlessly by Chelsea fans throughout the game. But Courtois was not shy of giving some back to them. At one point of the game, he made an incredible save to deny Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella from close range.

After the save he went over to the Chelsea fans and kissed his Real Madrid badge which riled up some fans.

Watch the cheeky gesture below (footage courtesy ESPN):

COURTOIS BESANDO EL ESCUDO EN STAMFORD BRIDGE. Recibiendo insultos, besa el escudo y se la pela. HALA MADRID ? @thibautcourtois pic.twitter.com/PNqgaY2EZr — MadridTotal (@MadridTotal_) April 18, 2023

Real Madrid ended up winning the game 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, knocking Chelsea out of the competition 4-0 on aggregate.