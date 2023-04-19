Video: Thierry Henry and Kate Abdo’s hilarious reaction as Carragher and Richards mispronounce Fikayo Tomori’s name throughout the interview

Thierry Henry and Kate Abdo couldn’t hold back their amusement as they witnessed Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher’s hilarious blunder while interviewing AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori.

The AC Milan star’s name is hard to pronounce so the pair of them thought they would just call him by his first name which is easier but they mixed up his first and last name and started calling him Fokori instead by mistake.

Abdo and Henry couldn’t contain their laughter as they caught on to the mistake.

However, at the end of the interview, Abdo had to apologise to Tomori on behalf of the pair.

The video has since gone viral, with Carragher tweeting a video of the blunder and apologising to Tomori himself.