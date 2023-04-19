Video: Upamecano’s sigh of relief as red card against Man City is immediately rescinded

It could’ve been the worst start possible for Dayot Upamecano and Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Man City, but they were saved by the match officials.
Erling Haaland was bearing down on the Bavarian’s goal and about to pull the trigger when it appeared that he was upended by the defender.
The referee also thought so and brandished an immediate red, however, the assistant then quickly raised his flag for offside meaning that the hosts could breathe a sigh of relief.
Dayot Upamecano breathes a sigh of relief ?
Referee Clément Turpin initially sends the Bayern defender off before rescinding the red card following a late offside flag…#UCL pic.twitter.com/7ZwMg7l3IX
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 19, 2023
Pictures via BT Sport
At least Bayern Munich’s official Twitter account could see the funny side:
Never been so happy to see the flag go up ?
?? #FCBMCI 0-0 (19') ??
— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 19, 2023