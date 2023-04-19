Video: Upamecano’s sigh of relief as red card against Man City is immediately rescinded

Manchester City
Posted by

It could’ve been the worst start possible for Dayot Upamecano and Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Man City, but they were saved by the match officials.

Erling Haaland was bearing down on the Bavarian’s goal and about to pull the trigger when it appeared that he was upended by the defender.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal could move for Liverpool midfield target if they fail to land Declan Rice
‘Expectation’ that Crystal Palace will make move for Brazilian U20 international
Premier League striker thinks Liverpool are still in the race to sign Jude Bellingham

The referee also thought so and brandished an immediate red, however, the assistant then quickly raised his flag for offside meaning that the hosts could breathe a sigh of relief.

Pictures via BT Sport

At least Bayern Munich’s official Twitter account could see the funny side:

More Stories Dayot Upamecano Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.