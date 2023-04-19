West Ham United legend Mark Noble has been advised to leave the club to learn more about football as he possibly prepares for a career in coaching.

Noble retired at the end of last season after a fine career with the Hammers, but it’s now not entirely clear what the future holds for him.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Andy Townsend suggested Noble could do well to get out of the West Ham comfort zone a bit and learn the game elsewhere.

“If it was me in his shoes and he wants to stay in the game, he will want to get his badges,” Townsend said.

“If he wants to try and work under Moyes or part of that team, I don’t think it would be a bad thing to come out of there and go somewhere else.”

He added: “Lots of guys when they came out the game they go do a bit of travelling around Europe.

“They go and watch what they do at Real Madrid and watch what they do at Barcelona and that sort of stuff can be great for you.

“Not just knowing what you do in your own back yard.”