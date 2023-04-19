How Lucas Paqueta forced Bukayo Saka to miss penalty against West Ham

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta may have had a role in distracting Bukayo Saka when he missed a penalty for Arsenal in their meeting in the Premier League last weekend.

The Gunners lost a 2-0 lead at the London Stadium to draw 2-2, and Saka also had the chance to make the game safe when the visitors were still 2-1 up.

However, Sport Bible have now analysed video footage that shows Paqueta may have been screaming at Saka to put him off, which would be against the rules.

It will be interesting to see if this is reviewed, but it’s certainly not uncommon to see players trying to gain a psychological edge over opponents.

Saka has faced pressure before and is good enough to have scored in this big moment for Arsenal, so the league leaders surely won’t be focusing on blaming others here.