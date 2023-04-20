21-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder set to leave the club in summer

Roy Hodgson has done an incredible jabot Crystal Palace this season, and the nine points from nine that he has achieved has given the club more than enough hope that they’ll still be a Premier League outfit next season.

It had been looking dicey at one point as Patrick Vieira hadn’t been able to muster a single win after the turn of the year, per WhoScored.

Once salvation is confirmed, which the Eagles will surely hope is sooner rather than later, then the south London club can set about restructuring their playing staff ready for the kick off of the 2023/24 campaign.

It seems that one youngster who won’t form part of any new manager’s plans, assuming Hodgson doesn’t stay on beyond this season, is 21-year-old Killian Phillips.

The youngster has been on loan at Shrewsbury where Football Insider note that he has impressed and, further, that both Millwall and Luton Town are very interested in acquiring his services.

The Selhurst Park outfit can ill afford to endure another season like the current campaign, and to that end, fringe players are unlikely to get a look in unless they’re at the top of their game and can demonstrate they’re worth a shot in the first team ahead of established professionals.

It therefore benefits players like Phillips, at this stage, to seek his fortune and fame elsewhere as it gives him a chance to show off his envious skill set each week rather than being sat on the bench and see his confidence dip.

That does neither player nor club any favours whatsoever.