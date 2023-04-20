Crystal Palace recently appointed Roy Hodgson as their manager after parting ways with Patrick Vieira because of a series of disappointing results.

The Eagles are now looking at a more permanent solution at the end of the season, and they are keeping tabs on the Austrian manager at Adi Hutter.

According to reports, the 53-year-old is expected to replace Roy Hodgson at the helm this summer.

Hutter has done an impressive job at clubs like Red Bull Salzburg, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Young Boys over the years.

He would certainly be an exciting addition to Crystal Palace and it remains to be seen whether he can get the best out of the players at the London club.

Palace have a talented young core of players at their disposal and they need a quality manager at the end of the season.

While Hodgson has proven himself in the Premier League over a long period of time, Palace should look to build for the future and Hutter would be a more suitable appointment for them.