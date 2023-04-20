Leeds United manager Javi Gracia is under a lot of pressure because of his side’s recent form.

The Whites have crashed to humiliating defeats against Crystal Palace and Liverpool in the last two league matches at home and Gracia could find himself out of a job soon.

Leeds are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Gracia can guide them to safety.

According to reports, Leeds could be looking at potential replacements already and the former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl could be an option.

The German manager impressed in the Premier League with the Saints, and he could prove to be an exciting addition.

It seems unlikely that Leeds will make another managerial change before the end of the season and therefore it is fair to assume that Hasenhuttl will only be an option at the end of the season.

Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England and the fans will be hoping that they can stay in the top flight beyond this season.

There is no doubt that the Whites have a number of talented players at their disposal and they will need to step up and deliver better performances in order to transform their fortunes in the coming weeks.