Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the AC Milan goalkeeper, Mike Maignan.

The 27-year-old Frenchman has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world this season and his astonishing performances in the Champions League have helped his side make it to the semifinals of the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur need to bring in a quality replacement for Hugo Lloris and the 27-year-old would be a sensational acquisition. Maignan has replaced Lloris in the national team set up and he could be the ideal replacement for him at the North London club as well.

However, the 27-year-old is likely to cost a premium because of his stature in the AC Milan squad. Also, Tottenham are not guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League next season and the 27-year-old will want to join a top club if he leaves AC Milan.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the goalkeeper as well. The Gunners already have Aaron Ramsdale at their disposal and the former Bournemouth goalkeeper has been outstanding for the Gunners this season.

Outstanding saves from Ramsdale have kept Arsenal in the title race this season and it would be quite surprising if they decided to replace him at the end of the season.

A player like Maignan will not want to sit on the bench at a top club, and therefore he will only join clubs like Arsenal if he is offered regular first-team football.

The goalkeeper has a contract with AC Milan until the summer of 2026 and he is reportedly valued at €35 million. Both Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to pay the asking price, but it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to join.