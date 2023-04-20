Arsenal transfer exclusive: Gunners have scouted 26-year-old with €50m release clause

Fabrizio Romano has some exclusive Arsenal transfer news in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack.

The Gunners are said to be keeping tabs on Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, having sent scouts to watch both him and his teammate Martin Zubimendi.

Romano claims that there is nothing advanced between Arsenal and either of these players at this stage, but they have been monitoring both of them ahead of the summer.

Arsenal would likely have to pay Le Normand’s €50million release clause if they were to try signing the 26-year-old Frenchman, according to Romano.

“Arsenal sent their scouts to follow both Zubimendi and Le Normand this year as they’re doing excellent with Sociedad, but nothing is concrete yet,” he said.

“The Gunners’ plans on new signings will be made in the next weeks, nothing is advanced yet.

“The price for Le Normand is the release clause: €50m.”

Mikel Arteta already has decent options in defence, but there is perhaps a slightly concerning lack of depth which has been exposed by the recent injury to William Saliba.

Bringing in someone like Le Normand could be useful to ensure they’re not overly reliant on inadequate backup players like Rob Holding in that all-important area of the pitch.

Zubimendi, meanwhile, looks another smart potential signing for Arsenal as they could do with one or two younger players to bolster a slightly ageing midfield.