Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Villarreal defender Pau Torres at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish club in recent years and he has been linked to the move to the Premier League as well.

A report from Football Insider claims that Villarreal are hoping to tie him down to a new long-term contract, but Aston Villa are keen on signing the player this summer.

Torres has worked with Aston Villa manager Unai Emery during that time together at the Spanish club and he could be keen on a reunion at the end of the season. Emery is looking to improve his defensive unit and the 26-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Spanish international is at the peak of his career right now, and he would be an upgrade on players like Tyrone Mings.

Aston Villa have shown tremendous improvement under their new manager and they are pushing for European qualification this season. They will be hoping to perform at a high-level next year as well and they need better players at the club in order to compete with the top clubs.

Emery rates the 26-year-old defender highly and he has been quite vocal about his admiration for Torres in recent years. The Aston Villa manager described the Spaniard as an ‘amazing player’ in the past, and the opportunity to reunite with him at the West Midlands club will be a tempting proposition for the 51-year-old tactician.

Aston Villa will have to submit a lucrative offer in order to tempt Villarreal into selling their prized asset and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.