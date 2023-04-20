Chelsea could drop both goalkeepers in order to sign Bundesliga star

The number one shirt at Chelsea is up for grabs as the futures of both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga are up in the air. 

Kepa has been the Blues’ number-one choice this season whilst Mendy has seen his campaign plagued by injuries.

The Senegalese shot-stopper was once one of the best goalies in world football and with a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025, it would be of interest for the next Chelsea manager to try and bring the best back out of the 31-year-old.

However, according to BILD, Todd Boehly and co are ready to move on from the two goalkeepers and sign Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel.

Kobel has been sensational for Dortmund this season and has played a big role in their hunt for the Bundesliga title.

The Switzerland international has kept 12 clean sheets across the 32 matches he has played this season, whilst conceding 32 goals in the process.

Dortmund will want to hold onto Kobel as the 25-year-old has a contract at the German club until 2026. The Swiss international could be pricey but Chelsea have shown to be big spenders over the last two windows.

