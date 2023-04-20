Pundit slams expensive Chelsea signing and highlights one major concern that “must be addressed”

Former Inter Milan and Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder has hit out at the lazy performances of Enzo Fernandez for Chelsea.

The Argentina international joined the Blues in a big-money move from Benfica in January, but is yet to make much of an impact for the club in what has generally been a chaotic season full of upheaval.

Serious questions will need to be asked of the Chelsea ownership after their spending spree and flurry of changes at board level, but for now Sneijder is still expecting much more from Fernandez.

The 22-year-old had an outstanding World Cup in Qatar back in the winter, helping his country win the trophy, but Sneijder is not convinced he’s a great footballer, whilst also insisting that he needs to do the bare minimum and at least work a bit harder in terms of his running.

Sneijder did not hold back with his criticism of Fernandez’s slow start at Chelsea, telling RTL7, as quoted and translated by the Mail: “If you have been brought in as a player for €100million then you can at least expect that he will run his lungs out, right?

“But he walked! He loses the ball himself, then he has a moment of mourning. You see Enzo, a €100m purchase [sic], trudge a bit while Gallagher runs past him.

“That is not possible, it must be addressed.

“You look at a boy like that and I wonder: what does he take ownership of? He doesn’t. I’d call that boy on the mat tomorrow.

“I don’t think he’s a great footballer either. You [the show’s presenter] said he did it for Lionel Messi [at the World Cup]. I thought he would do it at Chelsea too, but he doesn’t.

“If things don’t go smoothly in football, and you’re not scoring goals, then you have to make sure you don’t concede. You have to run your lungs out, and he won’t do that.”