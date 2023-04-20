Calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to be deported as Saudi lawyer plans to file official complaint

There have been calls for former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo to be deported from Saudi Arabia following an obscene gesture in his most recent game for Al-Hilal.

The Portugal international has had a great career at the highest level, becoming established as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but he has also been known for moments of petulance like this.

Ronaldo was seen grabbing his crotch as he left the pitch in his last match, and Saudi lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed has tweeted that she plans to launch an official complaint against him.

This indecent gesture could even be enough to see Ronaldo deported, she lawyer claims.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to make an obscene gesture as he walks off the pitch after Al-Nassr's 2-0 loss against Al-Hilal – with the forward grabbing his CROTCH while fans are chanting rival Lionel Messi's name pic.twitter.com/PSi6gsgKN9 — skmirembe (@skmirembe) April 20, 2023

“It is considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner,” she tweeted.

This certainly seems like one to watch as Ronaldo faces further humiliation this year after a difficult time to his end at Man Utd, where he had his contract terminated after a public spat with the club via an interview with Piers Morgan.