Euro giants plot surprise move for 23-year-old Chelsea star

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing the Chelsea defender Reece James at the end of the season as per Fichajes.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Chelsea since breaking into the first-team scene, and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keeping tabs on him.

James has a long-term contract with the Blues and Barcelona will struggle to convince the Premier League side to sell their star defender. He has a contract with the London club until the summer of 2028.

James has the potential to develop into a world-class player, and Chelsea will want to hold on to him for the long run. Furthermore, the Blues are not in need of money right now and the new owners have spent a considerable amount of money in the last two windows. They are hoping to put together a formidable squad capable of challenging for major trophies and Chelsea will not want to lose a key player.

There is no doubt that James would be a superb signing for Barcelona, but the move looks improbable right now. Furthermore, the Spanish outfit or going through financial difficulties and they do not have the financial muscle to tempt Chelsea.

That said, Barcelona need to invest in a quality right back. Xavi Hernandez has used players like Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo as right-backs from time to time but both players are more suited to a central role. Signing a specialist full-back should be a top priority for Barcelona this summer.