Exclusive: Roma feel they are favourites to beat rivals to playmaker transfer

Roma feel they are now the favourites to seal the transfer of Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar this summer, ahead of Serie A rivals Napoli.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news reporter explaining that Real Betis could also be in the race, while Eintracht Frankfurt are no longer contenders to sign the Frenchman.

Aouar has shown real promise in his time in Ligue 1, but he’s perhaps not quite lived up the potential he showed a few years ago when he looked destined for a transfer to one of Europe’s elite.

Still, Roma will surely be happy to find themselves in a strong position for Aouar, though Romano suggests this isn’t quite a done deal yet as they compete with Napoli and Betis for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Discussing Aouar’s future, Romano provided an update on his situation and suggested that he perhaps doesn’t look like a player who would have been suited to a Premier League club anyway.

“Roma feel they are favourites to sign Houssem Aouar. They have offered him a five year deal; Napoli have not made a concrete bid yet, as of now,” Romano said.

“Real Betis are also in the race, having approached the player a few weeks ago, while Eintracht Frankfurt have left the race.

“I know he’s been linked with clubs in England in the past, but I think Italy or Spain suit his style more than Premier League honestly.”