Liverpool legend trolls Man United after Europa League exit with witty post

Man United were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday night by Sevilla as the record champions hammered the Premier League club 3-0.

The defeat ended Erik ten Hag’s hopes of a treble with Man United looking to add the Europa League and FA Cup to their Carabao Cup win earlier this season.

In 2001, that treble was won by Liverpool as Gerard Houllier’s side played every game that season to claim all three cup trophies but that achievement was dubbed the “Mickey Mouse Treble” by fans of United.

Two years before, the Manchester club won the strongest treble possible, winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup; and United supporters used that to play down the success of their rivals in 2001.

Ironically, Man United were going for that same feat this season and having watched the Red Devils get knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night, Liverpool legend and a member of the 2001 Liverpool squad, Robbie Fowler, decided to troll the Reds’ bitter rivals.

The former striker tweeted a picture of Liverpool’s three trophies from 2001 with the caption “Micky mouse treble”.

The Liverpool legend was the Merseyside club’s third-highest goalscorer in 2001, finishing behind Michael Owen and Emile Heskey, and knew how hard it was to achieve the feat.