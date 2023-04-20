Man United legend with two Champions League medals declared bankrupt

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Wes Brown has reportedly been declared bankrupt at the High Court five years after his retirement from football.

According to a report from the Daily MirrorHMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against Brown on February 27 of this year and that was rubber-stamped at the High Court on April 12.

Brown used to earn £50,000-a-week during his playing days at Old Trafford and the report doesn’t mention how he has found himself in his current situation – although it does state that he recently split up with his wife.

Wes Brown was a key player for some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best sides
More Stories / Latest News
South Korean international hot-shot available for just £16m with West Ham planning to swoop
West Ham eyeing new manager who almost won the Premier League title
(Photo) Manchester United star’s shirt is presented as a gift to the Pope

Brown had a tremendous career at Man United rising through the ranks at the Manchester club to go on and become a club legend.

The former defender made 362 appearances for the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cup, two League Cups and two Champions Leagues during an illustrious career.

This is a sad situation the former England international has found himself in and hopefully, he finds a way out of it soon.

More Stories Wes Brown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.