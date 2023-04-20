Man United legend with two Champions League medals declared bankrupt

Manchester United legend Wes Brown has reportedly been declared bankrupt at the High Court five years after his retirement from football.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against Brown on February 27 of this year and that was rubber-stamped at the High Court on April 12.

Brown used to earn £50,000-a-week during his playing days at Old Trafford and the report doesn’t mention how he has found himself in his current situation – although it does state that he recently split up with his wife.

Brown had a tremendous career at Man United rising through the ranks at the Manchester club to go on and become a club legend.

The former defender made 362 appearances for the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cup, two League Cups and two Champions Leagues during an illustrious career.

This is a sad situation the former England international has found himself in and hopefully, he finds a way out of it soon.